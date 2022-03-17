Kathleen Paton joins Miss Eco International Top 10

LOOK: Miss Eco International Philippines Kathleen Paton in her evening gown. (📸: Miss Eco International Youtube) #MissEcoInternational2022 #MissEcoInternational pic.twitter.com/AQtd7giyAH — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 17, 2022

Kathleen Paton is another step closer to the Miss Eco International 2022 crown.

The Filipina beauty queen entered the Top 10 of the pageant in Egypt on Thursday (Friday in the Philippines).

The rest of the Top 10 include representatives from United States of America, Mexico, Egypt, Belgium, Spain, Costa Rica, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Netherlands.

Paton is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss Eco International crown, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.

She earlier finished second runner-up in Miss Eco International's resort wear competition. Representatives from South Africa and United States were named first runner-up and Best in Resort Wear, respectively.