MANILA — Kathleen Paton has returned home to the Philippines as the newly crowned Miss Eco International.

Paton, who competed in Egypt on March 18, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Tuesday night.

The beauty queen was photographed wearing her sash as Miss Eco International.

Among those who welcomed Paton was her model-boyfriend Kirk Bondad.

Paton is the second Filipino to be crowned Miss Eco International after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.

Paton earlier said that she intends “to make a difference with my platform,” referring to being a pageant titlist.

“This opportunity will be one I will make sure I do with all my heart, passion, and soul,” she said.

