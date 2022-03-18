MANILA -- Actress-host Karla Estrada confirmed on Friday that she and her son, actor Daniel Padilla, will soon open a branch of the fast-food chain KFC in Tacloban.

Estrada posted on Instagram photos and clip of the restaurant which will open next month.

"When you hold on to your faith, that's when dreams come true. Thank you @kfcphilippines for the trust and allowing me and my son, @supremo_dp to have our own branch of KFC!!! I cant wait to serve my kababayans the best chicken and the best ever gravy from KFC," she wrote in the caption.

This is not the first business venture of Estrada, who also opened Queen Mother Salon in Quezon City in 2017.

In 2019, Padilla opened a barber shop with his girlfriend and onscreen partner Kathryn Bernardo.

Currently, Padilla and Bernardo are gearing up for their comeback television series "2 Good 2 Be True."