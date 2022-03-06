MANILA – ABS-CBN on Sunday released a new teaser for "2 Good 2 Be True," the much-anticipated TV series of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

The less than a minute clip shows the characters of Bernardo and Padilla as Alisson and Elorde crossing paths at a hotel.

Apparently, a stealing happened on that same day and Alisson is out to prove that Elorde had something to do with it.

While doing so, however, they seem to fall for each other unexpectedly.

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre is a personal favorite of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans who have been clamoring for a rom-com comeback for the two.

Joining Bernardo and Padilla in the cast are Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, and Irma Adlawan, along with Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, and Smokey Manaloto.

Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, and Pamu Pamorada are also part of the project. Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach complete the cast.

The series is helmed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, who also directed Bernardo and Padilla in “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

The premiere date of “2G2BT” has yet to be announced.