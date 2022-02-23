MANILA -- Veteran actress Sharon Cuneta once again impressed her fans with her weight loss as she shared new photos on social media.

On Instagram, Cuneta posted black and white, full-body snaps of her taken at a pictorial for an endorsement.

Cuneta's photos received positive reactions from netizens, as well as fellow celebrities like Ara Mina and Judy Ann Santos.

In a previous interview, Cuneta shared that she started her fitness journey back in January 2016.

Cuneta said it’s been almost six years since she committed to changing her lifestyle.

“I started exactly January 2016. Five years na ako naglo-lose ng weight slowly but steadily. But you reach a point na when you hit that number, you don’t know what it is, but when you hit that number sa scale, doon mo mano-notice na pumayat ka. Pero hindi nila alam na ang tagal [nung process]. I am almost half of my body weight,” she previously said.

The screen veteran, however, admitted that she still has to make more time so she could regularly work out. To maintain her fitness journey, Cuneta said she is now very conscious of what she puts in her body.

Cuneta, whose acting and singing careers span over 40 years, is currently part of the top-rating ABS-CBN series “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.”