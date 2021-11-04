MANILA – Sharon Cuneta proudly showed off the result of her hard work now that she is noticeably slimmer.

On Instagram, the screen veteran shared the posts of celebrity doctor Aivee Teo, who revealed that Cuneta’s size is now medium.

“Look who’s here! Aivee Day with my now-so-sexy & skinny friend. Look at her! From XXL to MEDIUM,” Teo wrote.

Teo said it’s been a long five-year weight loss journey for Cuneta but seeing the healthier version of her is so worth it.

“It makes our hearts jump with joy to see how thin, healthy, young and energetic she is now after losing all those weight and inches,” she said.

“This story is a story of determination, patience and trust between doctor and patient, friend to friend,” she added.

Cuneta, whose acting and singing careers span over 40 years, is dubbed the “Megastar” of local showbiz.

Currently, there are speculations that she might be joining the top-rating ABS-CBN series “Ang Probinsyano.”

If Cuneta is indeed going to be part of the show, it would mark her first-ever teleserye in ABS-CBN. Her decades with the network have seen her mostly as a singer, host, or judge in various programs.