MANILA – Sharon Cuneta opened up about her fitness journey that saw her lose almost half of her original body weight.

Speaking during a virtual media conference on Tuesday after she was launched as the newest addition to the ABS-CBN series “Ang Probinsyano," Cuneta said it’s been almost six years since she committed to changing her lifestyle.

“I started exactly January 2016. Five years na ako naglo-lose ng weight slowly but steadily. But you reach a point na when you hit that number, you don’t know what it is, but when you hit that number sa scale, doon mo mano-notice na pumayat ka. Pero hindi nila alam na ang tagal [nung process]. I am almost half of my body weight,” she said.

Emphasizing that she’s doing this more for herself than for others, she said: “I really made a commitment. Sabi ko, I want to play with my future grandkids. And I want to be able to play with Miguel who is 12 now. Miel is 17. I want to be able to enjoy K-pop with her. I don’t want to miss out on anything, so I had to commit to myself.”

The screen veteran, however, admitted that she still has to make more time so she could regularly work out.

“I wish I could say that I work out regularly, but I am not gonna lie and make up a story. I don’t eh. But if I can, I just go on the treadmill. And I rediscovered my love for swimming. I am in love with swimming when I was young,” she said.

To maintain her fitness journey, Cuneta said she is now very conscious of what she puts in her body.

“I did not remove carbs, but I just lessened. You have to train your tummy. Kasi when you stretch it, it will stay there kapag kain ka nang kain. Kapag lumiit na, [madali ka na mabusog]. Thank God hindi ako mahilig sa kanin. Hindi rin ako mahilig sa sweets. 'Yung bread tinantanan ko na rin,” she said.

Saying she already turned her back on crash diets, Cuneta said that those actually have more unfavorable results.

“Everything in moderation lang. I’ve done crash diets in the past. 'Yung rebound weight, grabe. Pagbalik, mas malaki sa ni-lose mo, so I stopped it. Harder to remove. More protein and less carbs,” she said.