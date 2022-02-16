After a decade, Emma Tiglao says goodbye to pageantry

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental titlist Emma Tiglao competes in the national pageant in June 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao is retiring from pageantry after a decade of competing, she announced on Tuesday.

Tiglao shared her decision through an Instagram video where she introduced herself, pageant-style, for the last time.

“I am Emma Mary Tiglao, Pampanga!” she said.

In the video’s caption, she wrote: “We are always assured that endings always bring in new beginnings. Doors close and new better doors will open.

“Goodbyes are hard when you really wanted things to work out, but life just happens. I always cherish the memories though. Maraming salamat sa inyong suporta at pagmamahal.”

In responses to her followers through Instagram Stories, Tiglao confirmed that she is indeed saying goodbye to pageantry, amid speculation she will join the 2022 Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Tiglao, 27, has been competing nationally since 2012, when she finished runner-up in Mutya ng Pilipinas.

She was a semifinalist in the Binibining Pilipinas 2014 pageant, and a year later placed 4th Princess in Miss World Philippines.

In 2019, she made her pageant comeback via Binibining Pilipinas, winning the national Intercontinental crown. In the international pageant, she finished in the top 20.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tiglao and her Binibining Pilipinas batch mates reigned for two years — which also meant slimmer chances of joining other national pageants within the age limit.

Vickie Rushton, who competed with Tiglao in 2019, similarly announced her retirement from pageantry in 2021, after several delays of what was supposed to be the 2020 pageant made her effectively ineligible due to age.

