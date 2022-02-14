Beauty titlists, fresh faces vie at Miss Universe PH, Bb. Pilipinas pageants

MANILA -- Past national beauty queens and titlists will rock the pageant world anew with their participation at the Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe Philippines 2022 editions.

Former Pinoy Big Brother 2019 housemate and Miss Philippines Earth 2015 finalist Diana Mackey announced her intention to join the Bb. Pilipinas competition. Her target is to the win the Bb. Pilipinas International crown, Mackey told ABS-CBN News over the weekend. She is being trained by the Kagandahang Flores (KF) group.

Diana Mackey photo: Diana Mackey

A newly formed beauty camp also announced on Monday the identities of their bets for the MUP crown on the eve of deadline for filing of online applications.

"The Crown Initiative (TCI) announces 2 official candidates for Miss Universe PH namely Michelle Marquez Dee and Katrina Llegado,"

JV Salud spokesperson of TCI told ABS-CBN News.

Dee was Miss Philippines World 2019, while Llegado was Miss Philippines Reina Hispano Americana 2019. Their comeback to pageantry had been much anticipated with supporters citing their winnability in global competitions.

Michelle Dee photo: Michelle Dee

Katrina Llegado. Photo courtesy of The Crown Initiative

Along with Salud, TCI’s advisory council also includes veteran designer and beauty queen discoverer Renee Salud, past Bb. Pilipinas queens Patti Betita and Desiree Verdadero, and beauty queen mentor Teng Roma.

Meantime, Aces and Queens, another much vaunted beauty camp, is fielding fresh new faces alongside pageant veterans.

For MUP 2022, the group is fielding anew Pauline Amelinckx, Miss MUP 2020 third runner-up from Bohol.

Gerry Diaz, Aces and Quee spokesperson, also identified other potential candidates for MUP and Bb. Pilipinas. The list includes pageant alumna Julia Saubier from Albay, Lou Piczon from Cebu, and Jedidah Korinihona from Davao Del Sur.

Among the new faces in the Aces and Queens roster from overseas and local regions culled from a field of 300 applicants are Annabelle McDonnell, 2022 Miss Kuyamis; Dorothy Gemillian, 2022 Miss Iloilo Universe; Vanessa Caro, 2016 Miss Dinagyang; Ivy Lou Bourbon, 2017 Miss Pangasinan Tourism; model Isabelle Braza; Filipina-German

Chantal Schmidt; and Filipina-Swiss Sashi Chiesa.

The group is set to name more prospective candidates for other national pageants.