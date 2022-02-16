Miss Universe PH extends application deadline to February 22

MANILA – Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) is extending its deadline in looking for its next titleholder.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the organization said it will accept applicants for the 2022 edition of the pageant until February 22. The application deadline was originally set on February 15.

MUP said this is to give their accredited partners more time to prepare their delegates.

In their first announcement, the organization said every applicant should be at least 18 and under 28 years old at the time of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. She should also be a Filipino citizen and a Philippine passport holder.

Moreover, she should never have been married and never have been pregnant. The organization did not set any minimum height requirement.

Miss Universe Philippines will crown its next set of queens on April 30.

The reigning queens of Miss Universe Philippines are headed by Beatrice Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last December.

The rest include Katrina Dimaranan (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021), Victoria Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines Charity 2021), Maureen Wroblewitz (first runner-up), and Steffi Aberasturi (second runner-up).

Whoever succeeds Gomez will represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant later this year.