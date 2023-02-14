'Mabuhay ka': Tributes pour in for Lualhati Bautista

MANILA -- The public paid tribute to eminent Filipino writer and women’s advocate Lualhati Bautista after she passed away.

In a Facebook post, the Cultural Center of the Philippines recalled how Bautista's works contributed to the country's rich literature.

"Pambihira ang nilikhang mga akda ni Lualhati Bautista bilang pangunahing manunulat sa ating panahon. Anim na dekada siyang puspusang nagsulat, at nakilala sa kaniyang mga nobelang nagmarka sa kamalayan ng mga mambabasang Pilipino, lalo na't ang marami rito’y naisalin din sa midyum ng tanghalan, telebisyon, at pelikula," the CCP said.

Historian Xiao Chua also mourned the death of the martial law icon. "Sana nakita mo kung paano po kayo pinagluluksaan ng bayang inirepresenta ninyo sa inyong mga akda, lalo na ang mga ina."

"Mabuhay ang bayan sa inyong mga akda, at mabuhay kayo sa puso ng bayan!" he added.

Actress Vilma Santos, who starred in the movie adaptations of “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa” and “Dekada 70,” both of which were based on the novels of the same title written by Bautista, also paid tribute to the writer.

“Paalam at maraming salamat, Bb. Lualhati Bautista. Sumalangit nawa ang iyong kaluluwa,” Santos said in an Instagram Story.

“Ipagpatuloy ko ang pakikipaglaban para sa karapatan ng mga kababaihan!” she added.

Isang pagpupugay kay Lualhati Bautista. Maraming salamat, Ma’am, sa pagbabahagi ng sarili, husay, at tapang sa pamamagitan ng inyong buhay at mga akda. Malaking karangalan po na matanggap ang inyong suporta. pic.twitter.com/l3fXHdgw8g — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) February 12, 2023

Former Vice President Leni Robredo thanked Bautista for supporting her in the 2022 elections.

"Isang pagpupugay kay Lualhati Bautista. Maraming salamat, Ma’am, sa pagbabahagi ng sarili, husay, at tapang sa pamamagitan ng inyong buhay at mga akda. Malaking karangalan po na matanggap ang inyong suporta," she said.

Bautista was a force to reckon with in the literary and screenplay fields, churning out memorable ‘70s and ‘80s films such as “Sakada,” “Kung Mahawi Man ang Ulap,” and “The Maricris Sioson Story.”

She also wrote the prize-winning short stories “Tatlong Kwento ng Buhay ni Juan Candelabra,” and “Buwan, Buwan, Hulugan mo Ako ng Sundang: Dalawang Dekada ng Maiikling Kuwento.”

Two of her last published books were “Sixty in the City” and “In Sisterhood.” Notably, a producer was negotiating with Bautista for the film adaptation of “Sixty in the City” before she passed on.

