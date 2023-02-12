Lualhati Bautista, novelist and activist, passes away

Novelist and activist Lualhati Bautista. Facebook: Lualhati Bautista

MANILA — Acclaimed novelist and activist Lualhati Bautista has passed away. She was 77.

Her passing was confirmed by one of Bautista’s relatives on Sunday through a Facebook post.

“Sad News for our Torres Clan, Our first cousin Lualhati Bautista died at 77 yrs old this morning,” Bautista’s cousin Sonny Ross Samonte said.

Bautista’s grandson Xyril Salazar said no words can express the sorrow that their family currently find themselves in.

“Pinakamataas na pagpupugay sa iyo nanay, Lualhati. Ang iyong mga matutulis na salitang tumulong magpabagsak ng mga sagad-sagarang diktador; nagmulat at nagpakilos ng libo-libong mga kasamang matapang na lumalaban tulad mo, at mga salitang araw-araw ay nagbibigay inspirasyon sa milyong mga Artista ng Bayan, tulad ko na pilit gumagawa ng sining na malaya at mapagpalaya,” he said.

“Nawa'y maging malaya na ang iyong kaluluwa at mamamayagpag. Maraming maraming salamat nanay, at mahal na mahal na mahal kita palagi. Mahal na mahal ka namin palagi. Rest in power Nanay Ine,” he added.

Bautista is known for her novels such as "Dekada '70,” “Gapo” and "Bata, Bata Pa'no Ka Ginawa?" for which, she won several Palanca awards.

She also pursued screenwriting during her lifetime, producing several highly regarded works including "Bulaklak ng City Jail," which starred Nora Aunor.

In 2020, Bautista was among the awardees of the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining, the highest award given by the CCP to individuals or groups in recognition of their "outstanding achievements and contributions to Philippine arts and culture."