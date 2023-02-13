Vilma Santos pays tribute to Lualhati Bautista

MANILA – Vilma Santos paid tribute to eminent Filipino writer and women’s advocate Lualhati Bautista, who passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday.

“Paalam at maraming salamat, Bb. Lualhati Bautista. Sumalangit nawa ang iyong kaluluwa,” Santos said in an Instagram Story.

“Ipagpatuloy ko ang pakikipaglaban para sa karapatan ng mga kababaihan!” she added.

Santos played Lea Bustamante and Amanda Bartolome in the movie adaptations of “Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa” and “Dekada 70,” respectively, both of which were based on the novels of the same title written by Bautista.

Bautista’s grandson Xyril Salazar told ABS-CBN News that she died at her residence in Quezon City at around 6 a.m. He declined to disclose details about the cause of her death.

The family has yet to finalize funeral arrangements for Bautista.

“Gusto namin siyang maalala ng lahat bilang inspirasyon sa paggawa ng mga sining na malaya at mapagpalaya,“ said Salazar, further describing her as “a fierce writer and critic, with a pen as mighty as her and with convictions and wits that made fascists tremble in fear to most; and a loving mother and grandmother.“

Bautista was a force to reckon with in the literary and screenplay fields, churning out memorable ‘70s and ‘80s films such as “Sakada,” “Kung Mahawi Man ang Ulap,” and “The Maricris Sioson Story.”

She also wrote the prize-winning short stories “Tatlong Kwento ng Buhay ni Juan Candelabra,” and “Buwan, Buwan, Hulugan mo Ako ng Sundang: Dalawang Dekada ng Maiikling Kuwento.”

Two of her last published books were “Sixty in the City” and “In Sisterhood.” Notably, a producer was negotiating with Bautista for the film adaptation of “Sixty in the City” before she passed on.

In 2020, Bautista was among the awardees of the Gawad CCP Para sa Sining, the highest award given by the CCP to individuals or groups in recognition of their “outstanding achievements and contributions to Philippine arts and culture.”