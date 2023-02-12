LOOK: Alodia Gosiengfiao, fiance's pre-wedding pictorial

MANILA - Celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and her entrepreneur boyfriend Christopher Quimbo are all set for their wedding.

To build excitement for the special occasion, Gosiengfiao released some pictures of their pre-wedding photo shoot with the forest as its setting.

“I’ve always thought that you only existed in the fantasy world… but you’re real,” captioned Gosiengfiao.

Last week, Gosiengfiao held a bachelorette party with her girl friends aboard a yacht.

The romance between Gosiengfiao and Quimbo first went public in April 2022 when she posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts, with the infinity sign as her caption.

This triggered netizens to speculate that Gosiengfiao has found a new partner.

The two got engaged in July 2022.

In September last year, the couple shared that they first met each other when they had a quadruple date with their other friends.

Describing his first impression of Gosiengfiao, Quimbo said: “She’s so beautiful. But of course you’re still looking for more than just that. I saw that she was so much deeper. I was very intimidated for sure.”

But prior to that, he already searched about Gosiengfiao a little bit online, Quimbo said, which the celebrity cosplayer apparently did, too.

From that point forward, Quimbo said he knew they would click.