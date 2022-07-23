MANILA – Cosplay celebrity Alodia Gosiengfiao is taking a new journey in her life as she is now engaged to her entrepreneur boyfriend Christopher Quimbo.

Gosiengfiao on Saturday shared on social media a video of Quimbo’s proposal to her that was attended by their friends and family members.

“I couldn't imagine na a life without him. Everything is falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit. Hindi siya nira-rush or something. Parang napakaganda lang. It's very pure,” the co-founder of Tier One Entertainment said in the video.

Gosiengfiao said she suspected something was happening when she saw flowers and arrangements in the venue.

Quimbo assured that he will take care of Gosiengfiao.

“I'll be good to her. I'll be her biggest fan. I'll treasure her,” he said.

Romance between Gosiengfiao and Quimbo first circulated in April when the former posted a photo with the businessman on her social media accounts, with the infinity sign as her caption.

This triggered netizens to speculate that Gosiengfiao has found a new partner.

She also released a couple of videos with Quimbo playing the keyboard and singing for her.

It was in November when Gosiengfiao confirmed that her relationship with Wil Dasovich ended.

The popular cosplayer revealed that she and the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate took breaks from each other many times before finally ending their relationship.

