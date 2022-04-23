Is he Alodia Gosiengfiao’s new boyfriend?

Several months after her breakup with vlogger Wil Dasovich, it appears that cosplay celebrity Alodia Gosiengfiao is ready to fall in love again.

Gosiengfiao on Saturday posted a photo with entrepreneur Christopher Quimbo on her social media accounts, with the infinity sign as her caption.

This triggered netizens to speculate that Gosiengfiao has found a new partner, flooding the comment sections with heart emojis and congratulatory remarks.

The co-founder of Tier One Entertainment also released a couple of videos with Quimbo playing the keyboard and singing for her.

In November, Gosiengfiao confirmed that her relationship with Dasovich has ended.

The popular cosplayer revealed that she and the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate have taken breaks from each other many times before finally ending their relationship.

"Meron pa bang comeback? We don't know. I mean, nakailang comeback na kasi," she said. "But you know, things happen for a reason, I guess. 'Pag hindi talaga, not meant to be.”

Gosiengfiao also admitted in the stream that her relationship with Dasovich was "not perfect," pointing out that their vlogs and social media posts do not show the full picture.

Gosiengfiao and Dasovich first confirmed their relationship in 2018.