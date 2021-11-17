Alodia Gosiengfiao is slowly opening up about her breakup with Wil Dasovich, days after briefly confirming that they have called it quits.

While streaming League of Legends: Wild Rift on Facebook from Los Angeles, the popular cosplayer revealed that she and the former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate have taken breaks from each other many times before finally ending their relationship.

"Meron pa bang comeback? We don't know. I mean, nakailang comeback na kasi," she said. "But you know, things happen for a reason, I guess. 'Pag hindi talaga, not meant to be."

The co-founder of the esports and entertainment company Tier One also took the opportunity to explain her recent social media post about the breakup.

"Di ko naman ine-expect na kung saan-saan mapupunta 'yung news. I just wanted the truth to come out na, ito 'yung situation ngayon and stuff," she said.

"I hate lying, to be honest... And every time may nagtatanong na, 'Kayo pa ba?' Siyempre I don't want to lie," she stressed. "It's been a while na rin naman. Saka 'yung mga na-upload, mga late uploads lang 'yon kaya I guess it made it seem na parang kami pa rin."

Gosiengfiao went on to assure her fans that she is okay and is moving on from the split.

"Me? I'm not sad, I'm just tired," she said, pointing out her busy schedule that involves streaming games every day as well as attending meetings and doing work for brands.

"'Yung buong situation, I know it's kind of sad, but I'm over that. Natanggap ko na siya and I'm okay," she added.

'NOT PERFECT'

During the three-hour stream, Gosiengfiao also admitted that her relationship with Dasovich was "not perfect," pointing out that their vlogs and social media posts do not show the full picture.

"To be honest, hindi naman perfect 'yung relationship namin eh. It just looks like it kasi siyempre edited 'yung mga vlogs or whatnot. Pero behind the scenes, it's different, I guess," she said.

Meanwhile, Gosiengfiao also addressed questions on why she has not yet decided to settle down, saying she would rather focus on growing her gaming empire.

"I'm very happy with what I'm doing. Each person, each individual has different definitions of happiness. So for me, my happiness is my work. Through my work, I am able to give creators or gamers a career, so sobrang nakakataba ng puso 'yon. Marami na pong lives have changed ng Tier One, pati na rin 'yung Blacklist International," she said.

"Maybe other people's happiness is to create a family. Pero ito po ang family ko kasi here, we all belong and we don't feel like outcasts. Kasi people understand gaming, cosplay, lahat ng mga geek stuff na ganyan," she added.

"I know time flies pero 'yun nga, ayokong magkamali ng decision. 'Yun na lang. Until mahanap 'yung tamang tao, I guess the right person and the right time."

Related video: