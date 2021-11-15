MANILA -- Vlogger Wil Dasovich publicly spoke of moving forward on Monday, a day after cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao took to social media to confirm their breakup.

In a Facebook post, Dasovich said he believes that one must "keep moving forward because there is no other option."

"You can rest, you can eat, sleep, pray, do what you need to do to find your strength, and then when you are ready we move again, we always move. If you stop moving, so does your life," he said.

"Simple, yet powerful words from my Sherpa friends."

Dasovich did not directly mention Gosiengfiao in his post, but many netizens were quick to assume that he was referring to their split.

In the comments section, many sent their messages of support and encouragement to the vlogger following the sad news.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Gosiengfiao revealed that "it's been a while" since she and Dasovich parted ways.

She made the statement amid rumors that she and the vlogger have already ended their relationship.

It was in 2018 when Gosiengfiao and Dasovich first confirmed that they were a couple.

Speculations about their relationship started in 2017 after Gosiengfiao flew to the United States to show her support for Dasovich, who was then battling cancer.

