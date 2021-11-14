'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms breakup with Wil Dasovich

Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich in a photo posted in Dasovich's Instagram page in March.

MANILA - Cosplay celebrity Alodia Gosiengfiao on Sunday broke her silence and confirmed that she has ended her relationship with vlogger Wil Dasovich.

Gosiengfiao posted a short message on her Facebook page, confirming their breakup.

She also asked for privacy for her followers.

Gosiengfiao and Dasovich first confirmed their relationship back in 2018.

Dasovich argued that they never kept their romance a secret, pointing out that they were very open about their sweet moments and that they actually kissed on camera.

Speculations about their relationship started after Gosiengfiao flew to the US in September 2017 to show her support for the vlogger who was then battling cancer.

In 2019, the two sparked pregnancy rumors when Dasovich greeted Gosiengfiao on Mother's Day.