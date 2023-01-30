Why Gigi de Lana decided to cut hair short

MANILA -- Singer Gigi de Lana turned to social media over the weekend to share the real reason why she decided to cut her hair short.

On her TikTok page, the online singing superstar said it was not only because she wanted a new look.

"Ang daming hindi nakakaalam nito. Mommy ko po may stage 4 breast cancer, maiksi po ang hair niya. So gusto ko po kapag makikita ko siya parehas kami halos ng iksi ng hair," de Lana said.

"Pero ito po hindi ko po kaya 'yung semi kalbo o kaya parang boy cut talaga. So ayon po para hindi na po kayo magtanong at magsabi sa akin bakit ka nagpagupit. Ayan alam niyo na," de Lana shared.

Last December, De Lana turned emotional as she talked about her mother's health condition in her guesting on "Magandang Buhay."

Currently, De Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes are gearing up for their "G Rules" concert at The Theatre at Solaire on February 18 at 8 p.m.

The show comes nearly a year since De Lana staged her “Domination” concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in March 2022.

"Domination" also had a successful concert tour in the US and the Middle East.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC