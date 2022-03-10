Gigi de Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes depart for the UAE to kick off their ‘Domination’ tour. Rise Artists Studio

Breakout singer Gigi de Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes have departed for the United Arab Emirates, to kick off their “Domination” tour in the Middle East.

De Lana and her band mates — Jon Cruz, Romeo Marguez, LA Arquero, and Jake Manalo — said they were raring to perform for Filipinos in the Middle East, shortly before boarding their flight Thursday morning.

“Domination” is scheduled to be held in Dubai on March 12, Abu Dhabi on March 18, and Bahrain on March 25.

The concert series started March 5 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay, making it the first show to be held at a venue operating at full capacity after Metro Manila was deescalated to Alert Level 1 at the start of the month.

“Domination” is the latest showbiz milestone for 25-year-old de Lana, who, within a span of a year, released her debut album and starred in her first series in a lead role.

The concert will also be available to stream on KTX on April 23, with bonus content featuring snippets of de Lana’s Middle East tour.