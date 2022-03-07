Gigi de Lana performs during her ‘Domination’ concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on March 5. Facebook: Resorts World Manila

MANILA — After a breakout year of becoming an internet sensation and the star of her own series, Gigi de Lana staged over the weekend her “Domination” show, one of the first concerts to be held at a full-capacity venue locally since the onset of the pandemic.

De Lana, together with her band The Gigi Vibes, performed before a live audience at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on March 5.

“Domination” was the first full concert to be held in Metro Manila after the capital region was deescalated to Alert Level 1 at the start of the month.

The classification allows event venues to operate at full capacity, while still observing minimum health protocols such as wearing face masks. Adults are also required to present proof of full vaccination.

The Newport Performing Arts Theater has a seating capacity of 1,710.

In photos released by Resorts World Manila, de Lana and her four-piece band are seen performing for fans who trooped to the concert.

“Domination” is the latest showbiz milestone for 25-year-old de Lana, who, within a span of a year, released her debut album and starred in her first series in a lead role.

The concert will also be available to stream on KTX on April 23, with bonus content featuring snippets of de Lana’s Middle East tour happening later this month.