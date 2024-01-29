Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2023 Michelle Arceo. Arceo/Instagram

Michelle Arceo continues the Philippines' semi-final streak in Reina Hispanoamericana, a pageant that celebrates Hispanic heritage, language, and culture.

She entered the Top 13 of the pageant in Bolivia on Sunday (Monday morning in Manila). The coronation night can be watched live on the Reina Hispanoamericana Facebook page.

Also part of the semi-final round are candidates from Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Indonesia, Dominican Republic, Bolivia, Ecuador, Curacao, Puerto Rico, Italy, Peru, and popular vote winner Mexico.

Arceo is aiming for the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.

Her predecessor, Ingrid Santamaria, finished in the Top 14 in the 31st edition of the pageant, with Peru's Arlette Rujel proclaimed as the winner.