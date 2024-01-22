Michelle Arceo in her waling-waling costume for Reina Hispanoamericana. Arceo/Instagram

An orchid native to the Philippines served as the inspiration for the national costume of Michelle Arceo, the country's latest representative in the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant.

On Instagram, the beauty queen gave the public a closer look at her costume designed by Chino Christopherson. It is composed of a bodysuit adorned with rhinestones, crystals, beads, and tassel accents; and a headpiece with spray-painted large orchids.

Aside from the waling-waling, Arceo's costume also drew inspiration from "the vibrance of carnivals and the intricate details of Victoria's Secret fashion show rings."

"This costume not only reflects the magnificence of the waling-waling but also pays homage to the biodiversity and cultural richness of my country. It's a proud representation of our heritage, showcasing the beauty of our culture, flora, and fauna on the global stage," Arceo said in her post.

Meanwhile, the beauty queen encouraged her fans and fellow Filipinos to vote for her in the Reina Hispanoamericana app so she can secure a spot in the Top 12 of the pageant.

The coronation night will be held on January 28 in Santa Cruz, Bolivia (January 29 in the Philippines). Arceo is aiming for the Philippines' second Reina Hispanoamericana crown after Winwyn Marquez in 2017.