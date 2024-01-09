Melai Cantiveros (left) has been dubbed a lookalike of Rihanna (right) in her latest fashion shoot. Instagram/@previewph, @badgalriri

MANILA -- "RiRi is that you?!"

This is what many netizens said after seeing the latest cover of Preview featuring Melai Cantiveros. The comedienne, who rose to fame after winning the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up" in 2010, got glammed up as she posed for the local fashion magazine.

Photos and a film from the shoot were uploaded on the social media pages of Preview on Monday. Check them out below:

Fans and friends of Cantiveros could not help but notice the resemblance between her and Rihanna, known for global hits such as "Umbrella" and "We Found Love."

"Kala ko si Rihanna, si Momshie Mels pala," one netizen said.

"Ganda naman ni Rihanna," another added.

"Aminin niyo, kamukha ni Rihanna," an Instagram user quipped.

Cantiveros, for her part, is grateful for the opportunity to be featured on the cover of Preview. In true fashion, she said jokingly: "Thank you, Preview, for Previewing my life and making it possible to your magazine."