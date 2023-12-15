Ryan Bang, Melai Cantiveros trend on X after AAA

MANILA -- It was an event to remember for Ryan Bang who hosted the Asia Artist Awards (AAA), which was held at Philippine Arena in Bulacan on December 14.

As of writing, the topic Ryan Bang is still one of the top trending topics on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) with netizens praising him for his successful hosting job at the red carpet.

Netizens and fans lauded the Kapamilya host for his funny side comments, with several saying that Bang was perfect for the job.

Aside from Bang, comedienne and television host Melai Cantiveros is also trending on X because of her funny moments at the AAA, especially when she was interviewed by show's emcees IVE’s Jang Won-young, as well as her acceptance speech.

Videos of Bang and Cantiveros at the AAA are now circulating on social media platforms.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC