AAA red carpet: Melai joins K-pop stars at glitzy event

Comedienne and "Magandang Buhay" host Melai Cantiveros was among the Filipino personalities who walked the red carpet of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on Thursday, December 14. The star of the South Korea-set film "Ma'am Chief" looked glamorous in her pink outfit, but that did not stop her from showing her goofy side. The star-studded gathering, graced by some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama, marked the first time the Philippines hosted the popular awards show. Asia Artist Awards, AAA, Melai Cantiveros