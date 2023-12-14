Composite photo of Melai Cantiveros and Kim Seon-ho. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

BULACAN -- “Ma’am Chief” star Melai Cantiveros had her moment during the Asian Artist Awards night on Thursday.

During the show, one of the show’s emcees, IVE’s Jang Won-young, approached Cantiveros to ask about how she feels being part of the awards night.

According to Cantiveros, she feels honored to be invited, adding: “I feel like I am the first honor, a valedictorian.”

“I cannot believe this is happening,” she added.

When asked who among the attendees she wants to meet the most, Cantiveros said she wants to meet her idol Kim Seon-ho, and girl group NewJeans “because my daughter love New Jeans.”

Cantiveros was also one of the recipients of the AAA Best Actor Award.

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco delivers comedic acceptance speech: If someone questions why I have an award, don’t worry, I question it too.



Cantiveros-Francisco starred in the film “Ma’am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul,” which was filmed in South Korea. | via @jaehwabernardo — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

RELATED VIDEO