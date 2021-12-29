LOOK: Fans promote SB19's 'Bazinga' with special tuk-tuk poster in Bangkok

BANGKOK - Fans of SB19 are promoting the Filipino pop supergroup's single "Bazinga" with a special poster on a tuk-tuk plying one of Bangkok's busiest areas.

The fan project, spearheaded by A'Tin Thailand, will run for a month. Aside from promoting the song, the project also serves as a celebration for SB19's latest achievement.

LOOK: @SB19Official fans in Thailand are promoting "Bazinga" in Bangkok for a month with a special poster on a tuktuk. The song is in the no.1 spot on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs Weekly Chart.

Just like ads on electronic billboards in Manila and on buses and subway stations in South Korea, Thai fans usually use the tuktuk for their special projects for their idols.

The tuk-tuk is a motorized rickshaw similar to the Philippines' tricycle.

"Bazinga" first debuted on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart last Nov. 4.

It has been on the top spot for the past three weeks.

The Twitter-powered chart is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on the social media platform globally.