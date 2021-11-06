Photos from ShowBT and Billboard website

Filipino supergroup SB19 saw its recently released single “Bazinga” reach third spot in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs on Saturday.

As of posting time, “Bazinga” occupied third spot in the last 24-hour chart, powered by Twitter, with more than 290,000 mentions, trailing Korean group BTS (“Butter”), which has more than a million mentions, and NCT’s “Favorite.”

Meanwhile, it ranked ninth in the last 7-day chart with 474,000 mentions and slightly higher than the collaboration of Coldplay and BTS for “My Universe.”

“Bazinga” debuted in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs on Thursday, ranking 15th in the given data in a 24-hour stretch.

The Twitter-powered chart is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on the social media platform globally.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past 7 days can be viewed, separate from a weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

“Butter” has spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and crowned the latest weekly edition of Hot Trending Songs (dated Nov. 6).

The buzz surrounding “Bazinga” hit fever pitch last week, with the release of its music video, which has since crossed 1 million YouTube views.

“Bazinga” coincides with the SB19’s third anniversary celebration, and leads up to the group’s participation in the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 15 (Manila time).

SB19 is nominated as Best Southeast Asia Act, alongside, Ink Waruntorn of Thailand, JJ Lin of Singapore, K-ICM of Vietnam, Lyodra of Indonesia, and Naim Daniel of Malaysia.

Winners will be determined via public votes. A’TIN, or fans of SB19, can vote via mtvema.com until November 10. The 2021 MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary, with live broadcast on MTV channels across 180 countries.