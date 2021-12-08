Photo from Billboard website

The Pinoy supergroup SB19 continue to make waves internationally as their hit song “Bazinga” claimed the top spot on Billboard’s weekly Hot Trending Songs chart, replacing “Butter” of K-pop superstars BTS.

Billboard announced on its website that SB19 jumped from No. 8 to the first place after getting 1.5 million Twitter mentions, up by 67%, in the tracking week, which ran from November 26 through December 2.

“Bazinga” debuted in Billboard’s Hot Trending Song at No. 15 in the given data in a 24-hour stretch.

The Twitter-powered chart is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on the social media platform globally.

SB19 reached the third spot on the list last November, trailing Korean group BTS (“Butter”), which has more than a million mentions, and NCT’s “Favorite.”

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past 7 days can be viewed, separate from a weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

Meanwhile, despite losing the top spot to SB19, BTS has three songs in the Top 10 trending list: “Butter” (2), “Permission to Dance” (3) and “Dynamite” (9).

The boy group held the first place of the chart for six weeks with “Butter” atop of the leaderboard for five weeks while “Permission to Dance” held it once.

Stray Kids, on the other hand, had two songs in the Top 10 with “Christmas EveL” climbing from No. 15 to fourth place, while “Winter Falls” debuted at No. 10. “Peaches” of KAI also entered the list at No. 8.

SB19 is set to debut a new song for the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Love At First Stream,” ABS-CBN’s music and film arms announced on Monday.

Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin will release “No Stopping You” on December 10, according to Star Music and Star Cinema.

“SB19 is going to keep that fire burning,” the record label said, with a photo of the group inside a recording studio.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC