MANILA -- "It's Showtime" co-host Ryan Bang turned to social media to share his gratitude for his answered prayers, and for having his "best Christmas" this year.

On Instagram, Bang posted a photo of him with his parents and his non-showbiz girlfriend. Paola Huyong.

Bang also uploaded a snap which shows him with Huyong and her family.

"God has been so kind. Thank you, Lord, for answered prayers. Best Christmas for me! Merry Christmas, everyone," he said.

It was last August when Bang gave an update to his "Showtime" family and the madlang people that he is already in a relationship.

A month later, he revealed that he already introduced his girlfriend to his family in Korea.

