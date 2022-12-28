LOOK: BB Gandanghari bonds with brother Robin Padilla

MANILA -- BB Gandanghari, who is back in the country after years of staying abroad, recently spent quality time with her brother, Senator Robin Padilla.

On Instagram, Gandanghari uploaded a video of her enjoying a meal with her younger brother.

Also spotted in the video is Padillas' matriarch, Eva Cariño.

"This is all I prayed for this homecoming! Precious time with family that no money or the biggest or most expensive gift can replace," Gandanghari said.

"Last night was the happiest time I can remember in a long while. We missed our other siblings but we surely enjoyed our night with you in our hearts."

Last April, Gandanghari confirmed that she is an American citizen after years of residing in the United States.

More than five years ago, a Los Angeles court approved the name and gender change documents of Gandanghari.

Gandanghari, then Rustom Padilla, first came out of the closet during the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006. In one of the most memorable moments of the popular reality TV show, Padilla admitted to fellow housemate Keanna Reeves that he is gay.

Padilla eventually decided to take the name BB Gandanghari and in an interview with "Tapatan ni Tunying" in July 2014, clarified that she is a transgender woman and not gay.

