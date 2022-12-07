LOOK: BB Gandanghari back in Manila, visits mom

MANILA -- BB Gandanghari took to social media to announce that she is back in the country after years of staying abroad.

Posting a clip of her journey back home, Gandanghari expressed her happiness to see her mother Eva Cariño after seven years.

"Yes, it was that long ago. How time flies⁉️" Gandanghari wrote on her Instagram post.

It was just last April when Gandanghari confirmed that she is now an American citizen after years of residing in the United States.

More than five years ago, a Los Angeles court approved the name and gender change documents of Gandanghari.

Gandanghari, then Rustom Padilla, first came out of the closet during the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006. In one of the most memorable moments of the popular reality TV show, Padilla admitted to fellow housemate Keanna Reeves that he is gay.

Padilla eventually decided to take the name BB Gandanghari and in an interview with "Tapatan ni Tunying" in July 2014, clarified that she is a transgender woman and not gay.

"When I came out, wala naman akong boyfriend. Wala naman akong karealsyon. So parang sabi ko, what makes me gay? Fast forward to three years after, hindi pala ako gay. Transgender pala ako," she said at the time.

From the archives:

Watch more News on iWantTFC