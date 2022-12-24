BB Gandanghari bonds with Mariel, Robin's kids

MANILA – Now that she’s home, BB Gandanghari made sure to spend a lot of quality time with her family including the daughters of her brother Robin Padilla.

As seen in her Instagram page on Wednesday, Gandanghari went to visit Padilla’s kids Isabella and Gabriela.

“#childLike: Don’t worry, be happy‼️ Being in the presence of children has the ability to be more present: watching their moves, conversations, humor and most of all play,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“If we, as adults, can incorporate this child-like behavior into our daily lives: we can learn to live more from the heart,” she added.

Last April, Gandanghari confirmed that she is now an American citizen after years of residing in the United States.

More than five years ago, a Los Angeles court approved the name and gender change documents of Gandanghari.

Gandanghari, then Rustom Padilla, first came out of the closet during the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006. In one of the most memorable moments of the popular reality TV show, Padilla admitted to fellow housemate Keanna Reeves that he is gay.

Padilla eventually decided to take the name BB Gandanghari and in an interview with "Tapatan ni Tunying" in July 2014, clarified that she is a transgender woman and not gay.

RELATED VIDEO