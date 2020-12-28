K-pop: Treasure to release first full-length album on January 11

YG Entertainment’s latest boy band, Treasure, is scheduled to release its first full-length album next month. Twitter: @ygtreasuremaker

Up-and-coming K-pop boy band Treasure will release its first full-length Korean album on January 11, 2021, its management said Monday.

On Twitter, YG Entertainment posted a teaser photo for the upcoming album, titled “The First Step: Treasure Effect.”

The announcement had Filipinos talking on social media, with #THEFIRSTSTEP_TREASUREEFFECT topping the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

As of writing, there are over 100,000 tweets under the hashtag.

The album is the latest installment of Treasure’s “The First Step” series, which began with the release of the single album “The First Step: Chapter One” last Aug. 7, fronted by the debut song “Boy.”

The band achieved commercial success with “The First Step: Chapter One,” which debuted at number one on Korea’s Gaon Album Chart.

In September, the band dropped the follow-up single “I Love You,” which ranked in music publication Billboard’s 20 best K-pop songs of 2020.

A third single, “Mmm,” was released in November.

Treasure—composed of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Haruto, Doyoung, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan—was formed in 2019 through the survival program “YG Treasure Box.”

The group went on to win best new male artist at the prestigious Asia Artist Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Treasure is also among the most “tweeted” about K-pop acts by Filipinos this year.

