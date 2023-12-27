'A Very Good Girl' is now on Netflix, trends on X

MANILA -- "A Very Good Girl," the blockbuster Star Cinema movie which stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon, is now available on Netflix.

On Wednesday, ABS-CBN's movie outfit promoted the film through a social media post.

Fans of Bernardo and De Leon showed their support for the movie as #AVeryGoodGirl landed on the top trending topics of X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

"A Very Good Girl" follows the story of Philo, (Bernardo) a vengeful socialite who seeks to destroy the powerful business tycoon Molly (de Leon) — the living, breathing reminder of her painful past. But in her quest for revenge, the young woman faces herself as the ultimate villain.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, the movie also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Last month, the cast and ABS-CBN executives celebrated the film's success.

