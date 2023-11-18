'A Very Good Girl' cast, ABS-CBN execs celebrate film's success

MANILA — The cast of "A Very Good Girl" reunited to celebrate the success of the film along with the executives of ABS-CBN.

In photos posted by Kathryn Bernardo, the lead star was joined by Dolly de Leon, Gillian Vicencio, Kaori Oinuma, Chie Filomeno, and Donna Cariaga.

"POV: You’re with Team AVGG in front of the ABS CBN tower," Bernardo said in the caption.

"Celebrating all the good things that happened to AVGG with our home network. This moment was just so heartwarming. Thank you!" she added.

ABS-CBN Corp. CEO Carlo Katigbak and COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes were also present, along with director Petersen Vargas and the film's creative team.

Latest figures from Star Cinema showed that "A Very Good Girl" earned more than P100 million, nearly two weeks since its release on theaters.

