'A Very Good Girl' coming to Netflix on December 27

MANILA -- After its successful run on big screens here and abroad, the blockbuster Star Cinema movie "A Very Good Girl" starring Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon is coming to Netflix.

“A Very Good Girl" will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning December 27.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, it follows the story of Philo (Bernardo) a vengeful socialite seeks to destroy a powerful business tycoon Molly (de Leon) — the living, breathing reminder of her painful past. But in her quest for revenge, the young woman faces herself as the ultimate villain.

"A Very Good Girl" also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Just weeks ago the cast and ABS-CBN executives celebrated the film's success.

Latest figures from Star Cinema showed that "A Very Good Girl" earned more than P100 million, nearly two weeks since its release on theaters.

