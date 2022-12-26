Korean actor Song Joong-Ki. Photo: Instagram/@hi_songjoongki

MANILA — South Korean actor Song Joong-Ki is in a relationship with a non-showbiz personality, according to a report.

The 37-year-old actor's agency confirmed on Monday earlier articles that the "Descendants of the Sun" star is in a relationship, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported.

"Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings," the agency said in a statement, as per the Soompi story.

"We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship," it said.

The agency appealed to fans for understanding "in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating."

"We would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports," it added.

Earlier articles stated that the actor was dating a British woman but this was not mentioned in his agency's statement.

Song married his "Descendants of the Sun" co-star Song Hye-Kyo in 2017 but the couple divorced in 2019.



The actor is also known for starring in the dramas "Vincenzo" and "Reborn Rich" as well as the hit films "A Werewolf Boy," "Battleship Island" and "Space Sweepers."

