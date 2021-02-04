Why Song Joong-ki joined ‘Space Sweepers’ even before reading script

Song Joong-ki stars in the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Space Sweepers.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA – South Korean actor Song Joong-ki did not think twice when he was offered a role in the upcoming sci-fi film “Space Sweepers,” even accepting the project without reading the script first.

The movie, scheduled for release on Netflix on February 5, serves as Song’s reunion project with director Jo Sung-hee, whom he worked with in the 2012 fantasy-romance “A Werewolf Boy.”

Song said he was “shocked” with the idea of “Space Sweepers” when he first heard about it from Jo while working on “A Werewolf Boy” years back.

“When I first heard it from Director Jo, I was really shocked because it was so new and fresh,” Song said in a recent press conference.

“After decades, literally, he proposed this role and when he said that, I immediately thought I would definitely do it,” he said.

In “Space Sweepers,” Song plays Kim Tae-ho, the genius pilot of spaceship Victory. The film — regarded as South Korea’s first space opera — follows the spaceship’s crew as they find a humanlike robot wanted by space guards.

Song described Jo as his Chul-soo, the character he played in “A Werewolf Boy.”

“That’s a character that’s alive in our hearts and I think director Jo is like that to me. It’s been 10 years but he’s always been there for me,” he said.

Jo, meanwhile, praised Song for being “a leader” on the set of “Space Sweepers.”

“I made mistakes sometimes but he's always very understanding. I really depended on him and relied on him mentally,” Jo said.

“I could put my trust in him and feel a little bit relieved that Joong-ki is there, there’s not much to worry about,” he added.

