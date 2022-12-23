Gal Gadot celebrates 85th year of 'Snow White'

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot turned to social media to share her excitement over her upcoming project with Walt Disney.

On Instagram, Gadot teased her fans about "Snow White" as she commemorates the 85th anniversary of Disney's first animated feature "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," which was released in 1937 and inspired by Brothers Grimm fairy tale.

The Israeli actress uploaded fan art of her as the Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

"I’m so honored to be a part of this legacy and excited to bring this beautiful story to life in a whole new way! Thank you for being as excited as I am and sharing your art with me," Gadot wrote in the caption.

Early this month, Gadot also marked her 9th year since she was officially announced as the DC superhero Wonder Woman.

Gadot was introduced as Wonder Woman in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

From the archives:



Watch more News on iWantTFC