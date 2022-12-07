Gal Gadot marks 9th year as Wonder Woman

Hollywood star Gal Gadot marked her 9th year since she was officially announced as the DC superhero Wonder Woman.

Gadot was introduced as Wonder Woman in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Uploading her photo as Wonder Woman on her Instagram page on Tuesday, Gadot also teased her fans by saying that she can't wait to share the next chapter of Wonder Woman.

"On this day, a few years ago, was the first announcement that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. The most amazing, warm, loving fans in the world. I’m still pinching myself to see if I will wake up," Gadot wrote.

"Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you," she added.

This month, Gadot is set to mark the second anniversary of "Wonder Woman 1984," also known as "WW84."

From the archives:

