Hollywood star Gal Gadot marked the first anniversary of the film "Wonder Woman 1984," also known as "WW84."

Sharing snaps of her as Wonder Woman, Gadot turned to social media to share her thoughts as the hit superhero film turned 1 on Christmas Day.

"WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts! I'm so grateful and honored to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and to share her wonder with all of you," she said.

"Can't wait to be back in those boots," she added.

Gadot first portrayed Wonder Woman, a DC superhero, in 2017.

It was in August 2020 when Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer of “Wonder Woman 1984." In the sequel, the DC superhero faced off with Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah.

The movie was shown in theaters on December 25, 2020.

