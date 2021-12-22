Photo from Kapamilya Online Live

Celebrity housemates woke up on Monday with good morning messages from latest evictees Eian Rances and Jordan Andrews but Alexa Ilacad appeared to receive the sweetest one.

The remaining seven housemates got extra motivation as Andrews reminded them to continue the fight and be themselves as they continue their campaign on “Pinoy Big Brother.”

“Werewolves open your eyes. Alexa, stay strong independent woman that you are. KD, my lil bro, stay strong. You got this. Anji, my little sister, be unapologetic. Be you in everything you do,” Andrews told his fellow housemates.

“Alyssa, your friendship is one of the best gifts ever. Sam, my sister, thank you for everything you taught me. Brenda, love you. Madam, I love you. I miss your touch and kiss,” he added.

Rances, on the other hand, had an intriguing message for Ilacad, which thrilled the housemates.

“Lex, hintayin kita dito para sa plano natin. Take care of yourself, please,” he said.

"Ang seye pele ng wakeup call minsan," Ilacad said happily. "Ngayon lang ata ako gumising nang nakangiti."

Madam Inutz and Samantha Bernardo could not help but scream and tease Ilacad over the message of Rances. The actress did not reply but covered herself with a blanket while smiling.

“Yes po, opo, bumangon na kayo dyan. KyJi 'wag kayong makakalimot sa Kuya E n'yo. Sissies Ly and SamBer, usap at inuman tayo outside alam n'yo na 'yan. Ate Daisy, I will take care of your baby. Baby Shark, ilaban mo 'yan,” Rances also said to his other friends.

Ilacad, Bernardo, Madam Inutz, KD Estrada, and Anji Salvacion are all nominated this week, with two of them set to leave the house in the weekend.

“PBB” airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.

