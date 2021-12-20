‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemates Brenda Mage and Anji Salvacion, who hail from Cagayan de Oro and Siargao respectively, learn about the devastation of Odette in their hometowns. ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a rare exception, Kuya allowed updates about the “outside world” to reach his housemates as super typhoon Odette devastated parts of the country over the weekend.

On December 18 inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) house, the celebrity housemates were shown news reports about the initial damage Odette caused in Visayas and Mindanao, as seen in the reality show’s Monday episode.

Over its 16-year format, Kuya has rarely given updates about events outside the famous yellow house. The exceptions have been the likes of widescale calamities or a family member falling ill.

Notably, in 2016, Heaven Peralejo voluntarily left the house after she was informed of her mother’s condition at the time. Earlier in the ongoing season, Eian Rances was similarly told about his father’s operation and recovery.

This time, the update about Odette, aside from its national significance, was also a personal matter for housemates Brenda Mage and Anji Salvacion, whose respective hometowns were ravaged by the typhoon.

Salvacion, who hails from Siargao, received a message from her mother, Melisa, telling her that she is safe. The singer’s parent, however, said she has been unable to contact the rest of their family members on the island.

Brenda Mage, meanwhile, is originally from Cagayan de Oro. In the confession room, the comedian listened to a voice message from his sister, Charren Amestoso, saying they had to be evacuated. Amestoso also told Brenda Mage that their house’s roof was torn off, but assured him that their family members are well.

While Brenda Mage was relieved to hear that his family is safe, he broke down in tears as he imagined the extent of damage on their business, a sari-sari store.

“Nararamdaman ko sa boses ng ate ko, okay sila, pero feeling ko, ‘yung negosyo ng ate ko… Kung mataas ‘yung tubig, umabot sa kalsada namin, malamang ‘yung negosyo na binigay ko sa kanila, feeling ko nasalanta iyon. Nandoon pa ang tindahan nila.

“Ngayon, alam ko okay ang pamilya ko, pero ang hanapbuhay nila… Babalik na naman sila sa umpisa,” he said, in tears.

As seen on Kumu, the housemates organized a relief drive through a fundraising concert on the livestreaming platform, featuring their original compositions about solidarity and overcoming challenges.

The housemates also took part in relief operations form inside the house, by helping re-pack goods donated to ABS-CBN’s Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, Inc.

Last Saturday, December 18, “PBB” also announced that the proceeds from its Kumu voting mechanics will be for the benefit of communities affected by Odette.

"PBB" airs new episodes daily via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, iWantTFC, and TFC, with 24/7 livestreaming via Kumu.