Screenshot from 'Drag Race Philippines' X account.

The cast of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 shared how the show has opened conversations about LGBTs in the country during their "Bring Back My Girls" episode aired Thursday.

According to Gigi Era, the show had helped in giving representation to the LGBT community in mainstream media.

"It means that we're here, we're seen, and we're alive, we're represented, and we're camp. The drag scene and the community in the Philippines is such a struggle but being on TV, like being seen now, it's amazing," Gigi said.

Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole also noted how drag has become more visible after the show.

"I've been in the industry for 13 years now, so I know what it feels like to be in the underground bars," Precious said. "I believe that this is the time for us to be seen and I'm very thankful 'cause recently me and my sister Viñas Deluxe and together with Brigiding, we just had a major concert in the Philippines and it was sold out."

Eva Le Queen added that the show also helped viewers understand the LGBT community more.

"We're like animals in a zoo. Before 'Drag Race,' you only see drag queens inside a bar. You have to wait until 1 a.m. in the morning to see it but now that we've brought it to mainstream, the good thing about it is that there are more people that are open to drag," Eva said.

"We are now getting campaigns from commercials. We are now getting starred in a mainstream series in free TV. We've started our actress era and all, you know? The acceptance, because it's Asia in general and the Philippines is still highly conservative."

"And it's starting to spark conversations about SOGIESC education, and it's very, very a big step for the Philippines and we are headed to a brighter future, I think."

Marina Summers also pointed out that the show helped expand the demographics of those who accepted the community.

"The benefits are in the lives of members of the LGBTQIA+ ...To see a different representation of the community through drag, something that is enjoyed, loved, and embraced by all people from all walks of life, it's actually a good chance for members of the LGBT community to be accepted as well," Marina said.

"I think on a deeper level, 'Drag Race Philippines' has opened a lot of doors in terms of acceptance and expanding the demographics of those who support drag in the Philippines and who understand drag in the Philippines," she stressed.

The nine queens present in the event also discussed the happenings on the show, as well as their new endeavors.

The reunion show was shot during the RuPaul's Drag Convention in Los Angeles last May.

"Drag Race Philippines" was recently renewed for a third season along with the Thai and French franchise.

Precious Paula Nicole and Captivating Katkat are the titleholders of "Drag Race Philippines," winning in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

RELATED VIDEO: