Arci Muñoz hopes to work with Coco Martin in the future

MANILA -- Actress Arci Muñoz hopes to do a project with Kapamilya leading man Coco Martin in the future.

The Kapamilya actress opened up about the projects that she wants to do as she sat down for Tatak Star Magic Celebrity Conversations.

"Si Coco Martin, hindi ko pa nakaka-partner. Parang lahat naka-partner ko na yata. Piolo (Pascual), Gerald (Anderson), JM (de Guzman), JC (Santos), lahat sila naging lalaki ko na. Derek (Ramsay), lahat na yata. Si Coco na lang," Muñoz said.

She admitted that she still has a lot of dream projects.

"Sobrang dami (ko pang dream projects). Lagi kasing parang ang role ko ay as myself, ewan ko," she said.

"Wala pa nga akong horror eh. Gusto ko ng horror, gusto ko ng thriller. Kasi as a horror fan, sabi ko, bakit kaya walang kumukuha sa aking horror movie? ....Tapos gusto ko yung 'Girl, Interrupted', 'yung mga Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie na movies, para may challenge," Muñoz added.

