MANILA — Arci Muñoz appears to have gone public with her new romance, as she shared Friday a photo of her rumored flame, who had previously posted affectionate snaps with the actress.

In her latest Instagram update, Muñoz is seen in the company of former senator Manny Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee, as well as the latter’s nephew Seth Jamora, as they posed with Korean actor Ji Chang-wook.

Muñoz tagged their respective accounts in the post, including Jamora’s, which has public images of him with the TV star.

While Muñoz’s Friday post was the first time she included Jamora in an Instagram photo, his past updates have stirred speculation of a brewing romance between them.

In October, Muñoz and Jamora had an arm around each other in a picture which he simply captioned with a black heart emoji.

On Friday, a few hours after Muñoz’s own post, Jamora shared a set of photos showing them taking a stroll in Seoul.

Jamora wrote in the caption: “They say Disney World is the ‘Happiest place on Earth’. Obviously they’ve never been in your arms. @ramonathornes”.

Despite their latest updates, Muñoz and Jamora have yet to confirm whether they are officially a couple.

Muñoz’s last known relationship is with businessman Anthony Ng. The actress confirmed their separation in August 2019, after two years together.

