Arci Munoz graces cover of LA fashion magazine

MANILA - Arci Munoz is living the dream as she graces the cover of a fashion magazine based in Los Angeles, California.

“If not now, when?! Waaahh,” wrote Munoz on Instagram as she shared a photo of the magazine’s front cover.

“Thank you sooo much this feature and for granting my request to shoot at the #bts ON MV location.”

In the cover, Munoz can be seen rocking plunging black blazer paired with baggy denim jeans.

Her other shots were captured in black and white where she dons a different black blazer, fitted leggings and boots.

“Empowered women, Empower women,” she wrote in the caption.

“Here’s to strong women, may we know them, may we be with them. May we raise them,” she added.

Last month, Munoz also marked a different milestone when she got to own the runway and performed at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

She was part of the lineup for the Uplive x Hekka event, which marked the collaboration between the social media platform and the online marketplace.

FROM THE ARCHIVES